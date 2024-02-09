2024 February 9 09:38

DNV updates standard used for marine operations for offshore wind, subsea cables and oil and gas assets

DNV has published a substantial revision to the ‘go-to standard’, DNV-ST-N001, for the design and planning of marine operations for the transport, installation and removal of offshore wind farms, subsea cables and oil and gas assets.

The new major changes reflect the changing nature of the offshore industry in line with its support of the energy transition, ensuring that the standard remains relevant and supports the development of cost-effective marine operations during a fast-evolving energy transition. DNV estimates that offshore wind will rise globally from 8% of total wind production in 2020 to 34% in 2050, totalling almost 2000 GW.

Through continuous engagement with industry, DNV-ST-N001 has been regularly updated and enhanced since it was initially created in 2016. This latest revision – the first in five years - follows an external hearing exercise, during which over 400 comments from the industry were received, of which over 350 were technical in nature. The standard first came about after DNV and Noble Denton legacy standards from the 1970s and 80s were combined into one substantial and comprehensive document.

The standard can be applied to all marine operations and all key engineering requirements relevant to load-out, construction afloat, voyages, and installation, as well as the loads that should be addressed in the design of these marine operations. It also lays out the requirements from the perspective of the Marine Warranty Surveyor, who reviews the marine operations.



Industry engagement drove DNV to update a body of work that spans almost 800 pages, with collaboration spanning across the organization’s global network of marine operations and marine warranty survey experts, working in DNV's Noble Denton marine services area.



By using DNV-ST-N001, organizations are using a widely accepted standard for the planning and execution of their marine operations at all stages of project development. This allows for a consistency in approach regardless of the parties involved.

DNV-ST-N001 can be accessed alongside DNV's suite of standards and recommended practices for the energy industry by subscribing to DNV's Rules and Standards Explorer+ platform at Veracity by DNV.