2023 December 13 11:41

ABS approves new design from Lateral Naval Architects for a sustainable 70-meter superyacht

Lateral Naval Architects received approval in principle (AIP) from ABS for its new design of a methanol-fueled, 70-meter superyacht, according to ABS's release.

Lateral’s design focuses on reducing carbon emissions by utilizing alternative fuels, specifically green methanol. ABS utilized the ABS Requirements for Methanol and Ethanol Fueled Vessels to review the design and award the AIP.



Lateral Naval Architects provides complete engineering expertise to the superyacht industry, from project conception to delivery, operation and refit.