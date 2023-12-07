2023 December 7 13:12

ABS publishes industry-leading best practices for ESG reporting

With the increasing demand for environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting in the maritime, offshore and oil and gas industries, many owners and operators are incorporating ESG criteria into their operations.

The ABS ESG Blueprint is a new report that builds upon the work ABS is doing to support clients in their sustainability reporting and assurance journeys.

The report investigates the market and institutional ESG drivers such as greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and data privacy while covering best practices in both the marine and offshore sectors.





