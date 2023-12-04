  • Home
  • 2023 December 4 18:53

    St. Petersburg SMTU kicks off real technical revamp of high-tech industries under the Priority 2030 program

    Projects included development of additive technology and the creation of a robot for the Prirazlomnaya offshore ice-resistant fixed platform

    Saint Petersburg State Maritime Technical University (SMTU, or informally called “Korabelka”) says it has presented the results of work for 2023 under the “Priority-2030” program.

    Particularly, the SMTU’s Institute of Laser and Welding Technologies (ILIST) has launched serial production of large sized marine components using additive technology of Direct Laser Deposition (DLD) under the strategic project “Digital Industrial Technologies”.

    The DLD additive technology makes it possible to create large-size parts of complex shapes from metal powders, up to 2 meters in diameter and weighing up to 4 tonnes. Now the series includes four installations of DLD technology: ILIST M, ILIST L, ILIST XL, ILIST 2XL. This is second-to-none solution, and the university has an order portfolio backlog until 2025. Using this additive technology, SMTU created in 2023 new metal-composite materials, stator components of the promising PD-35 aircraft engine and components of the gas turbine HGP.

    SMTU has created a university information system (ISU) as part of the strategic project Digital Transformation of Universities and Industrial Enterprises based on the Intelligent Cyber-Physical Platform, which is actively being implemented in Russian universities. The ISU developed at Korabelka and used at different universities, optimizes work processes in all areas of university activity: educational, administrative, international, scientific, extracurricular, and financial.

    SMTU created in partnership with leading Russian IT companies, as part of Digital Shipbuilding consortium, an integrated information system of digital twin shipyard – a universal platform solution for the digitalization of industrial enterprises, which has been rolled out and supplied to different clients, domestic shipyards.

    SMTU has successfully completed the creation of a robot for cleaning the surface of the Prirazlomnaya platform caisson within the framework of the Marine Robotics project. The robot is designed to operate in harsh weather conditions, capable of moving both on the surface and underwater parts of the platform. The device moving along steep surfaces, can clean them of various contaminants and fouling.

