2023 December 1 12:34

Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries to build up to ten very large ammonia carriers for Maersk Tankers

Maersk Tankers today confirmed that an order for up to ten very large ammonia carriers (VLACs) has been placed with Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries in Korea by an affiliated company of Maersk Tankers. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will join as a co-investor in the first four vessels. The vessels will be operated by Maersk Tankers, according to the company's release.

The newbuilds of 93,000 cbm will be among the largest ammonia carriers in operation, capable of carrying a full cargo of ammonia. The first four firm VLACs are due to be delivered from late 2026 onwards, and the contract includes options for an additional six vessels.

Maersk Tankers is working with MAN Energy Solutions and Hyundai Heavy Industries’ Engine Machine Division (EMD) to make the vessels capable of running on clean ammonia. However, a decision to install ammonia capable engines requires both regulatory and customer support.



The vessels will hold classification from American Bureau of Shipping.



Mitsui & Co. is a global trading and investment company with a presence in more than 60 countries and a diverse business portfolio covering a wide range of industries.



