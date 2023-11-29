2023 November 29 11:10

Four new Purus gas carriers to operate with Wartsila cargo handling systems

Technology group Wärtsilä will supply the Cargo Handling Systems (CHS) for four new medium gas carrier vessels, expected to primarily carry ammonia.

The 45,000 m3 capacity ships are under construction at the Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) yard in Korea for UK and Singapore based Purus.

The order was placed by HMD and booked by Wärtsilä in Q4 2023. HMD is a key customer of Wärtsilä in the region’s medium gas carrier market, and the two companies have cooperated on a number of newbuild projects.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard in Q3 2024, and the first of the four ships is expected to commence commercial operations in the latter half of 2025.