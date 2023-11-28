2023 November 28 09:58

Nippon Foundation conducts demonstration test of autonomous navigation system on large RORO cargo

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) has been participated in the Joint Technological Development Program for the Demonstration test of Fully Autonomous Ships under the MEGURI 2040 Fully Autonomous Ship Project (MEGURI2040) administrated by the Nippon Foundation, according to the company's release.

In this time, “K” LINE succeeded the sea demonstration test with PoC stage of autonomous navigation system consisting of single function on board ship aiming to social implementation of fully autonomous ship, and implemented on a round-trip route of approximately 1,600 km between Hitachi Port and Kushiro Port, which is the existing RORO cargo ship service route.

The autonomous navigation system was installed on the 11,413 gross-ton large RORO cargo ship "HOKUREN MARU No. 2" operated by KAWASAKI KINKAI KISEN KAISHA, Ltd.( Kawasaki Kinkai Kisen) for a total of 3 voyages starting on October 1, 2023.

In the experimental route, the autonomous navigation system was used to navigate while maintaining the normal crew navigation tasks, and in situations where avoidance was necessary, the autonomous navigation system proposed avoidance routes and controlled steering to safely avoid other vessels. The autonomous navigation system has achieved an average system operation rate of approximately 96% in the sea area set as ODD.