2023 November 21 11:55

ABS and Hanwha Ocean сollaborate to support digital transformation of shipbuilding

At KORMARINE 2023, ABS and Hanwha Ocean signed a landmark strategic framework agreement to advance the digital transformation of shipbuilding, according to the company's release.

Under the agreement, ABS and Hanwha Ocean will work together conducting joint development projects aimed at examining digital technologies related to smart yards and smart ships with a focus on safety, cyber resilience, autonomous, remote-control and smart functions developed by Hanwha Ocean. The agreement will also look at ways to improve and optimize shipyard operations.



