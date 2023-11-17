2023 November 17 11:40

ABS issues AIP for innovative FLNG design from Bumi Armada

ABS awarded an approval in principle (AIP) to Bumi Armada Berhad (Bumi Armada) for an innovative floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) infrastructure design, according to ABS's release.

The new concept incorporates a barge-based liquefaction unit and utilizes existing LNG carriers for storage. ABS completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.



ABS is the preferred classification organization for the offshore and energy industry and has been integral to the evolution of gas development with a long history of working with floating gas concepts including the first purpose-built LPG floating storage and offloading unit, delivered in 1997, and the first LPG FPSO in 2005.