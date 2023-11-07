2023 November 7 17:13

ABS partners with Seatrium to launch world’s first Offshore Structural Health Monitoring Notation

ABS and Seatrium Limited (Seatrium) have taken the next step on a pioneering journey to advance the use of smart functions with the assignment of a structural health monitoring notation to a self-elevating drilling unit (SEDU), according to the company's release.

ADMARINE 686 is the world’s first SEDU to receive the ABS SMART (SHM) Notation, recognizing its ability to monitor and analyze the condition of a range of key structural elements, supporting physics-based analysis and simulation for a holistic structural health assessment and prediction of drilling and maritime assets.

Seatrium Offshore Technology (a member of Seatrium Group) is collaborating with the Technology Centre for Offshore and Marine, Singapore (TCOMS) to build a structural digital twin using data from sensors on the SEDU. The twin is capable of detecting structural degradation based on global strength response. The structural health monitoring smart function is being delivered on an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) digital platform with connectivity from the rig to a shoreside station in Singapore.



The notation is the latest in an ongoing series of development projects relating to smart performance functions between ABS and Seatrium. In April 2023, ABS recognized Seatrium as the first shipyard group to deploy smart technologies in its operations, in line with the ABS Guide for Smart Technologies for Shipyards. Previously, ABS and Seatrium announced the world’s first smart LNG bunkering vessel, FueLNG Bellina, as well as recognizing Seatrium as the first shipyard to integrate smart functions and services into rigs, awarding the SMART(INF) and SMART(MHM) notations.