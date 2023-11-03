2023 November 3 13:34

ABS report shines light on complex regulatory landscape in maritime industry

ABS shines a light on the maritime industry’s complex regulatory environment in a major new report summarizing the latest global regulatory developments and guidelines, as well as their impact on the maritime industry.



From reductions in the carbon intensity of shipping to the use of future fuels and autonomous ship capabilities, the IMO and regional regulators continue to pursue unified regulatory consensus to improve safety, efficiency and technological leadership in the maritime industry. Regulatory Trends and Impact 2023 outlines key regulatory developments at the IMO and at the regional level, addressing local issues which can often serve as a foundation for future global regulations.



“The regulatory landscape in the maritime industry is complex and ever-changing. Advancements in technology, safety and efficiency are constantly evolving and driving compliance updates. At ABS, we closely monitor the activities and decisions of governing bodies, and we take pride in offering our assessments as quickly as possible. This publication is a turnkey solution, another way for us to share comprehensive information with stakeholders all in one place,” said Stamatis Fradelos, ABS Vice President, Regulatory Affairs.



Top takeaways from the new ABS publication include: