2023 November 1 10:43

ABS and Sea Forrest sign pioneering MOU to advance maritime electrification technology

ABS and Sea Forrest Power Solutions Pte Ltd (Sea Forrest), a subsidiary of BH Global, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to drive advancements in cutting-edge maritime electrification technologies, according to ABS's release.

Supported by the new ABS Electrification Center in Singapore, the agreement will cover projects for electric vessels, shore charging infrastructure along with related industry standards and marine classification requirements. ABS and Sea Forrest also intend to collaborate on a project to study the pertinent safety considerations for the development of fire resilient battery room or enclosure designs.



The MOU was signed in Singapore during the ABS Technology Forum: Enabling Electrification and Model-based Approaches, a conference connecting key stakeholders across the maritime value chain. Attendees from manufacturing, government and academia joined ABS to identify areas for future collaboration and research projects.