2023 October 13 14:23

Novel design for floating offshore wind approved by ABS

ABS issued an approval in principle (AIP) to ECO TLP and MOCEAN-Offshore BV for its floating offshore wind turbine support structure.

The unique design from ECO TLP utilizes slip-formed cylindrical concrete hulls and gravity anchors, which, when combined with a tension-leg mooring system, has a smaller footprint than traditional structures using steel column-stabilized hulls.



“ECO TLP simplifies the 250-meter to 2,000-meter floating wind installation process. Looking at both capital and operational expenses, we are an extremely low-cost solution, incorporating available, non-proprietary components and standard local labor support across the globe,” said Nicole Johnson Murphy, CEO, ECO TLP Inc.

The project is now with ABS for the next phase, Front End Engineering Design (FEED).

ABS certified the first U.S. offshore wind project in Orsted's Block Island. Worldwide, ABS certified the first semisubmersible floating offshore wind turbine, WindFloat I; classed the world's largest floating wind turbine at the time of installation with Windfloat Atlantic developed and operated by Ocean Winds; classed Kincardine, the world’s largest grid-connected floating offshore wind farm; and performed statutory reviews on behalf of International Registries Inc. (IRI) for Kincardine.