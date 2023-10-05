2023 October 5 11:43

ABS joins Korean industry leaders on 3D printing project for ship operations

ABS signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to work with key stakeholders in Korea to develop and demonstrate a 3D printing system for ocean-going vessels.

Using a digital library for the design process, the system aims to support rapid maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) by using 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing (AM), to manufacture parts on a vessel while at sea.

ABS joins project partners Ulsan Metropolitan City, Ulsan ICT Promotion Agency, Korea Institute of Industrial Technology, Korea Marine Equipment Research Institute, CSCam, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, HMM, and the Korean Register of Shipping.



ABS has been involved in a range of industry-leading AM initiatives, including a joint development project to fabricate, test and install functional AM parts on board an oil tanker.