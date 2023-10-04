2023 October 4 11:15

ABS approves floating offshore nuclear power barge from HD KSOE and KEPCO E&C

A novel design for a floating offshore nuclear power barge from HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) and KEPCO Engineering and Construction Company, Inc. (KEPCO E&C) received approval in principle (AIP) from ABS.

Project collaborators include ABS, HD KSOE, KEPCO E&C and the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR). Representatives from each company met in Washington, D.C., for the AIP presentation.

The floating small modular reactor (SMR) barge is intended to serve as offshore power generation for remote communities and island electrification. HD KSOE provided basic designs for the marine systems; then ABS and LISCR completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements. KEPCO E&C will continue to work on risk assessments for future applications.



"KEPCO E&C developed APR1400 which received design certification from the U.S. NRC in 2019 and has continuously designed more than 30 nuclear power plants at home and abroad over the past 40 years. In addition, we have our own marine SMR, 'BANDI', and we are making efforts to develop marine SMR technology as well as onshore SMR. Based on our abundant experience in the nuclear power business and accumulated technology, we will actively contribute to decarbonization for the environment and future generations," said Dr. Moon Young-Tae, Senior Director of KEPCO E&C.



