2023 September 27 12:41

ABS grants AiP to Samsung Heavy Industries for cyber resilience

ABS awarded approval in principle (AIP) to Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (SHI) for its cyber resilience systems design.

As technologies have expanded, automation systems have become more complex and integrated, and autonomous functions are being introduced, the probabilities of cyber-related incidents have increased. ABS found that the SHI system meets cyber resilience requirements established in the ABS Rules for Building & Classing Marine Vessels and IACS UR E26 Cyber Resilience of Ships.

The design incorporates security zones with well-defined security capabilities, network protection safeguards, and managed access for remotely controlled systems.