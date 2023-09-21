2023 September 21 09:41

Hydrographic Company to increase its annual scope of NSR survey to 100 thousand km by 2027

The performance is to be increased due to modernization and expansion of the company’s fleet

With the modernization and expansion of its fleet, FSUE Hydrographic Company will be able to increase the annual scope of its hydrographic survey in the water area of the Northern Sea Route to 100 thousand kilometers by 2027, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Aleksandr Bengert, General Director of Hydrographic Company, as saying at the Neva 2023 conference “The Northern Sea Route аs а Basis for Economic Sovereignty and a Factor of the New World Logistics: Realization of the Mainline Potential”.

“We see the need to reach in the shortest possible time annual performance of 100 thousand km of hydrographic survey on the Northern Sea Route. This is primarily due to the fleet, which is involved in this work and the potential conditions for the use of unmanned vehicles,” said Aleksandr Bengert.

According to the presentation, Hydrographic Company surveyed 45.7 thousand km of the Northern Sea Route involving 3 ships in 2023. In 2024, the company’s performance is to be increased to 71 thousand km involving 5 ships, with the new ship Yury Osokin and the upgraded ship Peotr Kotsov to be added to the fleet.

In 2025, the scope of survey is to be increased to 82 thousand km due to the equipment modernization, in 2026 – to 84 thousand km due to reduction of non-production costs, in 2027 – to 100 thousand km with the deployment of a new ship of Arc 7 class.

“This year we are entering the finish line of our fleet modernization programme. We are actively implementing the project of construction of the head hydrographic vessel of Arc 7 class. This re-building of the fleet will let us perform more than 70 thousand km of survey, and to reach 100 thousand km in the future, which is the task we must implement,” Aleksandr Bengert.