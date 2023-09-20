2023 September 20 14:05

ABS issues AIP for an offshore hydrogen/ammonia production platform from KRISO

An offshore hydrogen and ammonia production platform design from the Korea Research Institute of Ships & Ocean Engineering (KRISO) has received approval in principle (AIP) from ABS.

The design developed by KRISO produces green hydrogen using electricity generated by a wind farm. Among the features, the design consists of a desalination system that desalinates seawater and turns it into clean water, an electrolysis system that produces hydrogen by electrolyzing water, a compression system that pressurizes the produced hydrogen, a nitrogen generation system that separates nitrogen from the air, and an ammonia synthesis system that produces ammonia by reaction of hydrogen. The ABS AIP focused on the safety and feasibility of the concept.



