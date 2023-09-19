2023 September 19 12:11

Hanwha Ocean gets AiP from DNV for the cargo hold of ultra large LCO2 carriers and AoSS for underwater radiated noise measurement and from ABS for the world's first large-scale carbon emission free LNG carrier

Hanwha Ocean displayed an array of eco-friendly ships, including its LNG carrier equipped with next-generation green technologies such as rotor sails, its LCO2 carrier, and its ammonia carrier, at the Gastech 2023 Exhibition and Conference held in Singapore, according to the company's release.

Hanwha Ocean received certifications from Norway’s Det Norske Veritas (DNV) and the U.S. American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), two recognized global classification societies in the maritime sector, at Gastech 2023 for its eco-friendly vessel technology.

DNV awarded the company an Approval in Principle (AiP) for its 70,000 cubic meter (cbm) class liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO2) carrier cargo hold design and an Approval of Service Suppliers (AoSS) for the measurement of underwater radiated noise (URN). ABS granted additional AiPs for the world’s first large-scale carbon emission free liquified natural gas (LNG) carrier and Hanwha Power Systems’ sCO2 power system.

Hanwha Ocean showcased a variety of innovative and green ships at the exhibition, held in Singapore from September 5-8, including an LNG carrier that drastically reduces greenhouse gas emissions, and the world’s first floating LNG production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) unit built by Hanwha Ocean.



Hanwha Ocean also acquired an AiP from DNV for its 70,000 cbm class LCO2 carrier cargo hold design. This patented bi-Lobe cargo hold, which features a vertical asymmetrical structure, maximizes the cargo capacity of LCO2 carriers, increasing it by 50 percent when compared to existing cylinder structures. The company has also become the first Korean shipyard to receive AoSS for the measurement of URN, considered a pollutant by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for its impact on aquatic organisms.



Hanwha Ocean also acquired AiPs from ABS for the world's first large-scale carbon emission free LNG carrier. The certified LNG carrier is a 174,000 cbm vessel powered by an ammonia-fueled gas turbine. Depending on the operating environment, the ship can use ammonia and natural gas separately or simultaneously as fuel. When the ships are powered by ammonia alone, they produce zero carbon emissions.

The turbine design incorporates Hanwha Power Systems’ sCO2 power system. This exhaust gas waste heat recovery system reduces NOx emissions to a level that satisfies IMO’s stringent regulations without the installation of a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system and has a significantly reduced methane slip.

Hanwha Ocean plans to invest approximately $450 million (600 billion won) to develop an eco-friendly propulsion system based on ammonia, methanol, and hydrogen. The company will also expand its portfolio to encompass carriers designed to transport ammonia, carbon dioxide, and hydrogen. Furthermore, by 2030, the company plans to secure smart ship technology capable of fully autonomous navigation.



Hanwha Ocean is a leading global company with extensive expertise and experience in the shipbuilding and offshore industry. Established in 1977, Hanwha Power Systems launched as an energy equipment business in 1997 by building on its reliable technology and deep experience in gas turbine engines. Since then, the company has become a global powerhouse and has delivered more than 6,500 air and gas compressor units worldwide. In 2017, Hanwha Power Systems relaunched as an independent company and achieved an operating surplus for four consecutive years through 2021, establishing a foundation for stable growth. In October 2022, the company was acquired as a subsidiary of Hanwha Impact.