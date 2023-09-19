  • Home
  • News
  • Russian company SeaProject created a multipurpose boat with a remote and automated control
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 September 19 09:26

    Russian company SeaProject created a multipurpose boat with a remote and automated control

    The vessel is equipped with a petrol engine

    Russian company SeaProject has created a multipurpose boat with a remote and automated control. The vessel named Zephyr is designed for a wide range of tasks, has a maximum speed of 35 knots, seaworthiness of up to 3 points, draught of 300 mm (180 mm in gliding mode), and a petrol engine. The hull is made of PVC and microplastic, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Andrey Soikonen, Commercial Director of SeaProject CJSC, as saying at the strategic session “Marine Robotics: Projects and Practice” held in the framework of the Neva 2023 exhibition in Saint-Petersburg.
    According to Andrey Soikonen, the company is currently working on adjustment of the system of communication with the boat.

Другие новости по темам: autonomous shipping, shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 September 19

15:04 MISC & Nissen Kaiun enter into a new partnership agreement for the sale and charter of two LNG carriers
14:31 Alphaliner releases the latest ranking of the top 100 global liner companies by capacity
14:07 Damen Shipyards signs contract with Port Marlborough NZ for the delivery of the new ASD Tug 2111 class
13:44 HGK Shipping orders a gas tanker with special dimensions
13:08 Glavgosexpertiza approves construction of cargo terminal in Pevek seaport
12:11 Hanwha Ocean gets AiP from DNV for the cargo hold of ultra large LCO2 carriers and AoSS for underwater radiated noise measurement and from ABS for the world's first large-scale carbon emission free LNG carrier
11:33 Vopak reaches agreement with Infracapital on the sale of its chemical terminals in Rotterdam
11:20 First applications for setting zero VAT not expected from ship repair companies before January 2024
11:20 CMA CGM to enhance its ASEA KENYA service connecting Far East & Kenya
10:55 CMA CGM and Maersk join forces to accelerate the decarbonization of the shipping industry
10:35 Concordia Damen converts inland shipping vessel into TSHD for Nigerian dredging project
09:51 USC demonstrated the model of its Project 00840 Karelia sea/river cruise ship
09:26 Russian company SeaProject created a multipurpose boat with a remote and automated control
09:12 IUMI reports signs of recovery and resilience for cargo underwriters

2023 September 18

18:07 IUMI reports positivity for marine underwriters but uncertainty for future sustainability remains
17:15 IMO submits the 2023 IMO Strategy on reduction of GHG emissions from ships to the First Global Stocktake
16:57 DP World inaugurates a new vertical quay at the port of Novi Sad in Serbia
16:24 The new Finnlines vessel M/S Finnsirius makes its first call to the port of Kapellskar
15:54 Chevron's strike-hit Australia LNG facility resumes full production
15:23 Klaveness Combination Carriers to pilot Starlink internet service at sea
14:53 The Port of Huelva and Enagas to jointly promote renewable gas projects
14:40 National Transport Company’s terminals to increase throughput by 13% to 47 million tonnes this year
14:23 UK Government backs Port of Aberdeen’s multi-million pound shore power project
13:37 Gate terminal selects contractors to design and build 4th LNG storage tank
13:16 Russian Railways: loading of export cargo bound for Russian ports rose by 1.7% in 8M’23
12:58 Fertiglobe signs MoU with AD Ports to explore logistics collaboration opportunities in Egypt, UAE
12:43 Throughput capacity of Vanino seaport in the Khabarovsk Territory can reach 85 million tonnes by 2025
12:18 Valenciaport bulk traffic increases by 1.95% in August 2023
11:48 DFDS expands ferry network to Strait of Gibraltar
10:49 PortNews offers new edition of its magazine
10:35 Neoenergia and Government of Rio Grande do Norte sign memorandum for offshore wind power projects
09:57 PT Pertamina selects Topsoe as the technology provider for its renewable fuels production units in Indonesia
09:22 Yamal LNG produced 100 million tons of LNG since the plant start-up in December 2017

2023 September 17

15:32 Vestas secures 243 MW order for V163-4.5 MW wind turbines in the USA
14:27 BMT unveils expanded ELLIDA fleet-design offerings, redefining naval support operations for the future
13:43 Equinor: the Eirin field to bring more gas to Europe
12:29 Edda Wind launches CSOV at Gondan Shipbuilders, Spain
11:10 BW Offshore announces sale of its Abo FPSO
10:17 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company secures a maintenance dredging contract in Georgia
09:58 Viking announces additional Nile River sailings through 2026

2023 September 16

15:33 East of Suez market update as of 15 Sep 2023 - ENGINE
13:02 Container freight rates for U.S. east coast, Europe up in Aug
12:18 Chile's Agunsa targets bunker sales expansion in Europe and Africa - Ship & Bunker
10:45 Huanghai Shipyard secures reefer containership duo order from Seatrade

2023 September 15

19:44 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:07 ENGINE bunker platform launches ENGINE X to tackle increased bunker complexity
17:34 GS Caltex test operates container ship running on marine biofuel
17:03 Pregol Ship Repair Yard repaired five crab catchers run by Antey Group this year
16:40 Eastern Pacific Shipping partners HD Hyundai Global Services to further maritime digitalisation
16:25 Ports of Rotterdam and Duisburg strengthen cooperation on hydrogen
16:07 Astrakhan based shipyards of USC to launch three more vessels by the year end
15:48 Pilbara Ports Authority delivers a total monthly throughput of 62.8 million tonnes for August 2023
15:12 Port Houston orders 5 more Konecranes RTGs
14:55 Port of Rotterdam Authority and PortLiner sign contract to construct electrolyte bunkering station in Hartelkanaal
14:35 Gazprom’s tanker with LNG first delivered from Leningrad Region via NSR unloaded in China
14:06 Sergei Shoigu: RF Navy to take delivery of 12 more vessels by the end of the year
13:44 DP World selects TYCROP and Loop Energy for solution to decarbonize RTG Cranes at Port of Vancouver
13:12 Ascenz Marorka obtains Type Approval certification from Bureau Veritas for its advanced ShaPoLi solution
12:58 Sergei Shoigu demanded to make maximum use of Zvezda's production capacities to complete the repair of submarines
12:43 SBM Offshore and MHI sign partnership agreement for FPSO CO2 capture solution
12:24 DNV awards AiP to HD KSOE’s hydrogen system for liquefied hydrogen carrier
11:59 Cargo transportation by inland water ways of Russia in H1’23 fell by 6.7% YoY to 35.7 million tonnes
11:23 Port of Los Angeles container volume increases 3% in August 2023
10:52 Investments of TD “RIF” in Azov port's grain terminal will total RUB 5 billion
10:40 Singapore bunker sales post 5.8% monthly decline in August 2023
10:00 Amazon, Electrolux, Philips, and over 20 other major global companies launch tender to accelerate deployment of zero-emission shipping
09:45 TECO 2030 and Pherousa Green Shipping sign supply agreement for up to six modern, zero-emission Ultramax dry bulk carriers
09:21 Port of Singapore throughput in 8M’2023 showed a slight increase - by 0.1% YoY

2023 September 14

18:06 Pakistan Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel launched at Damen Shipyards Galati
17:59 EU Commission President names methanol vessel “Laura Mærsk”