2023 September 19 09:26

Russian company SeaProject created a multipurpose boat with a remote and automated control

The vessel is equipped with a petrol engine

Russian company SeaProject has created a multipurpose boat with a remote and automated control. The vessel named Zephyr is designed for a wide range of tasks, has a maximum speed of 35 knots, seaworthiness of up to 3 points, draught of 300 mm (180 mm in gliding mode), and a petrol engine. The hull is made of PVC and microplastic, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Andrey Soikonen, Commercial Director of SeaProject CJSC, as saying at the strategic session “Marine Robotics: Projects and Practice” held in the framework of the Neva 2023 exhibition in Saint-Petersburg.

According to Andrey Soikonen, the company is currently working on adjustment of the system of communication with the boat.