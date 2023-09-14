2023 September 14 16:44

ABS Wavesight and Procureship to optimize marine procurement lifecycle

ABS Wavesight, the ABS-affiliated maritime software as a service (SaaS) company, and Procureship, an industry-leading e-procurement platform provider, are partnering to streamline maritime procurement and purchasing. The agreement will provide ship owners and operators with the tools to optimize their fleet operations through digitalization, reducing costs and increasing efficiency, according to ABS's release.

Accessing Procureship’s platform from ABS Nautical Systems gives operators access to a procurement cycle optimization tool that combines management and procurement in a single pane of glass. Nautical Systems’ Purchasing Manager will provide unified procurement management and inventory control, while Procureship will contribute its advanced Machine Learning (ML) capabilities, real-time market analytics, and reports with tailored recommendations to support more informed purchasing decisions.



ABS Wavesight, an ABS-affiliated company, is a global maritime industry leader pushing to decarbonize sea operations through digitalization. Built on the successes of the industry-leading ABS My Digital Fleet and ABS Nautical Systems platforms, the company’s flagship program provides maritime clients with innovative fleet management software to improve the reliability and performance of their shipping operations.

Established in 2016, Procureship is an innovative e-procurement platform that connects marine buyers with suppliers and service providers worldwide. Procureship manages a network of trusted suppliers across all major ports and regions, connecting them to more than 60 buyers representing over 1,700 globally trading merchant vessels.