2023 September 13 15:39

Lloyd's Register, Maran Gas, Wartsila, Shell and DNV join to embark the Daphne Technology's SlipPure system for LNG carrier

With Daphne Technology SA as the technology provider, the project involves the integration of their innovative SlipPure system onto a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier, signifying a significant pilot initiative, according to the company's release.

Key players within the maritime industry, including Lloyd's Register (LR) as the independent auditor, Maran Gas Maritime Inc. as the ship operator, Wärtsilä as the engine provider, Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited (Shell) in the role of charterer of the vessel and project co-ordinator, and DNV providing the relevant class approvals for the retrofit, have embarked on this joint endeavour to reduce methane emissions.

Daphne Technology's SlipPure solution, which was last year awarded approval in principle from LR and DNV, is an after-treatment system that reduces methane emissions of LNG-fuelled engines, so-called methane slip. Methane slip results in increased greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and ground-level ozone.

This trial, which will see Daphne Technology's system retrofitted to one of the Wärtsilä 34DF auxiliary engines on board the LNG carrier Maran Gas Chios, will facilitate the technical assessment and system feasibility analysis on SlipPure technology, supporting maritime stakeholders involved in the gas sector to de-risk their assets. For the SlipPure solution, HAZID and HAZOP workshops have been completed by LR as part of LR’s Risk-Based Certification process.

Daphne Technology's PureMetrics solution will also be installed onboard the Maran Gas Chios throughout the trial period, and LR will handle the dissemination of the data as an independent third-party verifier. PureMetrics is an advanced system that directly measures and reports real-time GHG emissions, eliminating the reliance on fuel consumption estimates and ensuring compliance with European Union Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (EU MRV) and International Maritime Organisation Data Collection System (IMO DCS ) regulations. PureMetrics was awarded approval in principle from LR in June 2023 at Nor-Shipping.