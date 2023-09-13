2023 September 13 14:23

ABS certifies HD KSOE operating training simulator

ABS has certified advanced new training courses and facilities, including an operating training simulator, for HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE).

ABS Academy assessors found that the state-of-the-art Operating Training Simulator (OTS) facility that simulates modern ship operating systems meets standards established in the ABS Guide for Certification of Maritime Education Facilities and Training Courses (G-CMET).

The OTS facility provides a benefit for shipping companies currently lacking skilled personnel to operate the advanced digital systems used in modern vessels. The facility also offers a three-day training course on cargo handling systems for liquefied gas vessels.



