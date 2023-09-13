2023 September 13 09:42

A programme for the development of the energy capacities in the Far East to be developed by 2050

The capacities of the LNG terminal will be used to connect Kamchatka to the gas distribution network

When speaking at the plenary session of the 8th Eastern Economic Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin asked the Government, together with the major energy companies and business community, to prepare a programme for the development of the energy capacities in the Far East. According to the transcript of the meeting published on the official website of the Kremlin, the programme should cover a long-term period, until 2050, to expand the economic capacities of our Far Eastern territories to the fullest.

The President also asked the Government to develop mechanisms of project financing for this strategic programme.

“The scale of the projects that we are implementing in the Far East requires a similarly sweeping upgrade of the Far Eastern energy system. At the same time, there are truly unique opportunities for developing environmentally friendly hydro, nuclear and renewable energy,” said Vladimir Putin.

Plans call for connecting the Sila Sibiri (Power of Siberia) and Sakhalin-Khabarovsk-Vladivostok gas pipelines and then for including them in the country’s integrated gas supply system. “ Together with the construction of Sila Sibiri-2, it will allow us not only to work flexibly on the global energy markets, which is relevant today, as we know, but also to significantly expand the programme to connect communities in Buryatia, the Trans-Baikal Territory and other Far Eastern regions to the gas distribution system and provide the local industries in the Far East with additional resources and local cities and villages with environmentally clean fuel. The capacities of the LNG terminal, which has already been built by one of our companies, will be used to connect Kamchatka to the gas distribution network,” explained the President.

“By 2030, LNG production in the Russian Arctic zone is expected to increase by 200 percent, to 64 million tonnes per year. In this regard, a principled decision was made to build new LNG lines at the Murmansk centre to operate at the Arctic deposits. Naturally, it will make a great contribution to the development of our northern regions and improve Russia’s technological sovereignty. A high-capacity LNG production centre will be built in the Murmansk Region. The issue is not directly connected to the Far East, but a Volkhov-Murmansk-Belokamenka gas pipeline will be built to that end,” he added.