2023 September 12 11:33

ABS, ECOLOG, Hanwha Ocean and Babcock sign pioneering LCO2 carrier study

ABS joined a pioneering joint industry project (JIP) to collaborate on the development of a detailed design of a 40K cbm liquified carbon dioxide (LCO2) carrier that meets Class and statutory requirements with Ecolog Services Ltd. (ECOLOG), Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd. and Babcock International Liquid Gas Equipment (LGE), according to ABS's release.

The ultimate design will maximize energy integration and minimize greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions while being cargo versatile and capable of offshore offloading, as in the direct injection of liquid CO2.

