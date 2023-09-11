2023 September 11 11:32

ABS joins project for dual-fuel ammonia carrier

At Gastech 2023, ABS signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to review an innovative new design from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for a dual-fuel, very large ammonia carrier (VLAC) for Eastern Pacific Shipping Pte. Ltd. (EPS), according to ABS's release.

ABS joins project partners EPS, HHI and HHI Engine & Machinery Division, MAN Energy Solutions and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

Fueled by ammonia and liquified natural gas (LNG), the 88K/93K cbm vessel design is expected to meet the demand for greenhouse gas reduction, in compliance with the latest International Maritime Organization (IMO) emission regulations. Four vessels are planned for construction at the HHI Ulsan shipyard in Korea.

ABS is the world’s premier classification society for gas carriers with more than 50 years of experience, and ABS is leading the maritime industry in comprehensive decarbonization and sustainability solutions.