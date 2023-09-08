2023 September 8 10:58

ABS issues AIP for Hanwha Ocean’s industry-first, zero-carbon gas carrier

ABS has issued an approval in principle (AIP) to Hanwha Ocean for its design of a liquified natural gas (LNG) carrier equipped with an ammonia-fueled gas turbine, according to ABS's release.

ABS also issued an AIP to Hanwha Power Systems for its supercritical carbon dioxide (sCO2) power system. Efficiency improvements are reported as a result of using sCO2 as a working fluid in the turbine.

The 174,000 cbm vessel would be the world’s first carbon emission free LNG carrier. The LNG carrier can use ammonia and natural gas separately or simultaneously as fuel. If only ammonia is used as fuel, no carbon gas is emitted.

The design, which is smaller than a diesel engine, also incorporates Hanwha Power Systems’ exhaust gas waste heat recovery system (sCO2 Power System). Hanwha Ocean also says the system meets the nitrogen oxide (NOx) requirement without selective catalytic reduction (SCR) regardless of fuel and has significantly reduced methane slip.



ABS is the world’s premier classification society for developing advanced gas carriers with more than 50 years of experience.