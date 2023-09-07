2023 September 7 16:25

DNV verifies HD Hyundai’s HiNAS Control system

At Gastech 2023, DNV granted a design verification report (DVR) for the AI-based autonomous navigation system "HiNAS Control". This system was a joint project between Avikus, a navigation specialist, and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries. Following the evaluation, the Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR) has also given an Approval in Principle (AiP) for this system.



The "HiNAS Control" system employs artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) to integrate data from different navigation tools. This advanced technology enables ships to autonomously avoid collisions while maintaining optimal routes and speeds. By assisting navigators, it reduces fatigue and contributes to safer voyages, better fuel efficiency, and fewer maritime accidents and emissions.





