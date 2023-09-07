2023 September 7 11:05

ABS approves Jiangnan Shipyard’s BrilliancE II liquefied gas containment system for VLEC

ABS has awarded Jiangnan Shipyard approval in principle (AIP) for its BrilliancE II IMO Type B cryogenic liquefied gas containment system for very large ethane carriers (VLEC).

The BrilliancE II advances the original BrilliancE system first seen in the ABS-classed VLEC Pacific Ineos Belstaff, which was launched at Jiangnan Shipyard in 2021.

ABS is the world’s premier classification society for developing advanced gas carriers with more than 50 years of experience.