2023 September 6 18:07

DNV signs MoU with PCL to expand strategic collaboration in ESG and key operational areas

Classification society DNV has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Singapore-based ship owner and operator Pacific Carriers Limited. The MoU builds on an earlier agreement signed back in 2020, with a renewed focus on environmental, social, and governance topics, amongst others.

Under the MoU, DNV will be collaborating with PCL on sustainable, future-proof vessel designs and decarbonization strategies to accelerate the development of alternative fuels with net-zero in mind. In addition, DNV and PCL will continue earlier efforts to enhance PCL’s ESG roadmap as well as fleet management and optimization measures.

Earlier this year, DNV published a white paper on the role of biofuels in shipping’s future energy mix and launched Emissions Connect, a cloud-based platform which allows for the real-time verification and sharing of data across the maritime value chain.

DNV is the independent expert in risk management and quality assurance. DNV is the world’s leading classification society and a recognized advisor for the maritime industry.

PCL was incorporated in 1973 to support the Kuok Group's dry cargo shipping needs and has since transformed into a global maritime logistics solutions provider to many commodities and trading companies worldwide. PCL has a diversified shipping portfolio consisting of dry bulk carriers, multipurpose vessels, product tankers, gas carriers and feeder containerships.