2023 September 6 12:23

ABS, GTT and DHT sign JDP to develop an optimized LNG-fueled VLCC design

ABS, Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) and DHT Holdings, Inc. signed a joint development project (JDP) at Gastech 2023 to optimize a new, very large crude carrier (VLCC) with liquified natural gas (LNG) propulsion that meets Class and statutory requirements, according to ABS's release.

The dual fuel vessel promises to provide flexibility for operations and to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The agreement will see ABS, GTT and DHT focus on optimizing the VLCC design, exploring the total cost of operation by analyzing the operating profile and fuel availability at frequently visited ports. The companies will also collaborate on subjects such as LNG fuel volume, tank size optimization and impact on regulatory measures such as carbon intensity indicator (CII).



