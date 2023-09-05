2023 September 5 11:41

ABS explores LNG value chain in latest publication

The upstream, midstream and downstream operations of the LNG value chain are analyzed along with the latest trends and innovations in an industry-leading new publication from ABS.

Examining the LNG Value Chain explores the intricate production, distribution, transport and supply systems of the liquefied natural gas industry.



In addition to operational insights, the comprehensive paper addresses environmental factors, regulatory frameworks and efforts to eliminate or mitigate emissions. The market realities, with a growing LNGC fleet, expanding orderbook, and contracts shaping the market, are also analyzed. Finally, the societal perspective is considered, acknowledging how the LNG value chain influences livelihoods and economies worldwide.



