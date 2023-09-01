2023 September 1 09:28

New ferry Aleksandr Deyev built by Amur Shipyard arrives at the port of Kholmsk

In the evening, the ferry will begin its first voyage – to the port of Vanino

Image source: Amur Shipyard's Telegram

In the evening, the ferry will begin its first voyage – to the port of Vanino

The Aleksandr Deyev ferry of Project CNF11CPD built by Amur Shipyard (an asset of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) has moored in the port of Khomsk (Sakhalin) this morning, 1 September 2023, according to the shipyard’s Telegram. The ferry left the shipyard’s water area in Vladivostok on August 29.

In the port of Kholms, the vessel was greeted by Sakhalin Governor Valery Limarenko, representatives of Sakhalin Commercial Seaport, Sakhalin Passenger Fleet and the citizens.

The ferry covered over 600 nautical miles and demonstrated excellent performance. The operation of the engines and the mechanisms was under control of the shipyard’s testing team which worked jointly with the team of Sakhalin Passenger Fleet JSC.

When speaking at the ceremony the officials emphasized that the new vessel would provide a reliable link between Sakhalin and the mainland of Russia. Upon completion of the meeting, the loading began. The ferry will leave for its first voyage to Vanino this evening.

The ferry has been put into operation ahead of schedule in pursuance of the order of Sakhalin Governor Valery Limarenko. Initially, the vessel was to start operation in October.

State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) delivered the Aleksandr Deyev ferry to Sakhalin Passenger Fleet JSC on 21 August 2023. The second ship of CNF11CPD/00300 design, Vasily Oshchepkov, is to join the Aleksandr Deyev on the Vanino-Kholmsk line in 2024.

The ferry of Project CNF11CPD/00300 designed by Marine Engineering Bureau – SPb, Aleksandr Deyev, was laid down in 2017 and launched in 2019. The state flag of the Russian Federation was raised in September 2022.

The ferry of Arc5 class is intended for transportation of trains of standard Russian railway gauge (1,520 mm), all types of automobiles including auto trains, various ro-ro equipment, containers on roll trailers and reefer containers. The ship can break through ice of up to 1.5 meters thick and operate at temperature of up to -40 Celsius degrees. The ferry’s length is 131 meters, width - 22 meters, deadweight – over 4 thousand tonnes.

Photos from the Telegram channels of Amur Shipyar and the Ministry of Transport of the Sakhalin Region