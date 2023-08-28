2023 August 28 15:39

DNV releases guidelines to validate low-carbon and renewable hydrogen and ammonia attribute claims

DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider, has announced the release of its new service specification, DNV-SE-0654, which delineates DNV's procedures for verifying claims made by companies about the production and distribution of low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia, according to the company's release.

This new service will enable hydrogen producers to document and demonstrate compliance with applicable standards, ensuring the credibility and transparency of their claims, and allow for the validation of their systems or products based on specific characteristics – like the requirement to keep greenhouse gas emissions below a predetermined limit.



The specification encompasses advisory, verification, and validation services, covering diverse pathways of hydrogen production (including conventional, electrolysis-based, and innovative methods), along with associated ammonia production linked to these hydrogen pathways.

