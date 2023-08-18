2023 August 18 09:21

FESCO Vietnam Direct Line carried 20.21 thousand TEU in 7M’23, up 72% YoY

Image source: FESCO

In January-July 2023, container turnover of the sea service between Vietnam and the Far East of Russia, FESCO Vietnam Direct Line (FVDL), rose by 72%, year-on-year, to 20.209 thousand TEU, according to FESCO’s Telegram.

From the day the service was launched in May 2022, its total throughput exceeded 32 thousand TEU.

Vessels are shipped by FVDL every eight days, transit time is 9-12 days.

FVDL carries refrigerated and oversize cargo, dangerous goods, overweight and specialized equipment.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk, Vladivostok and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 150,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet exceeds 30 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.