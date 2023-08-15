2023 August 15 14:17

Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 7M’2023 fell by 16% YoY

Throughput of the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing fell by 17.7%

In January-July 2023, port Hong Kong (China) handled 8.32 million TEUs (-15.8%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing handled 6.45 million TEUs (-17.7%, year-on-year), other terminals handled 1.87 million TEUs (-8.8%).



Port Hong Kong is one of the world’s largest ports. It is capable of handling 456,000 vessels per year. In 2022, the port’s container throughput totaled 16.6 million TEUs, down 6.9%, year-on-year.