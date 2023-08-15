  • Home
  • News
  • Peel Ports Group welcomes eco-friendly dredging vessel
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 August 15 16:41

    Peel Ports Group welcomes eco-friendly dredging vessel

    The Vox Apolonia uses liquefied natural gas (LNG) and has a significantly lower carbon footprint than conventional trailing suction hopper dredgers

    Peel Ports Group says it has welcomed a new energy efficient LNG dredger for the first time as it continues to improve the sustainability of its dredging work. The UK’s second largest port operator used Dutch marine contractor Van Oord’s groundbreaking Vox Apolonia for maintenance dredging of the Port of Liverpool and King George V Dock in Glasgow. It is the first time the LNG trailing suction hopper dredger has been used at any of the group’s ports, and only the second time it has carried out work in the UK.

    The Vox Apolonia uses liquefied natural gas (LNG) and has a significantly lower carbon footprint than conventional trailing suction hopper dredgers. The use of LNG reduces nitrous oxide emissions by 90 per cent, as well as totally eliminating sulphur emissions.

    Peel Ports Group – which is committed to being a net zero port operator by 2040 – first welcomed the vessel to the Port of Liverpool this month, before it carried out work in Glasgow, and returned for further work at its site in Liverpool.

    At the same time, Van Oord also provided its new hybrid water-injection dredger Maas to the port, bunkered for the first time with a biofuel blend. The company estimates she currently emits 40 per cent less CO2e than her predecessor whilst dredging for the port group in Liverpool.

    It comes as the firm supplied four separate vessels to carry out important dredging of the Liverpool channel and docks at the same time.

    Garry Doyle, Group Harbour Master at Peel Ports Group, said; “We are always looking for ways to reduce our impact on the environment across our port estate. We are striving to become net zero across the group by 2040, and the Vox Apolonia is a step ahead in terms of its sustainability credentials.

    “Maintenance dredging is vital to both support the functioning of our ports, and to provide a safe navigation for vessels passing through our waters.

    “It’s important to us that we use methods that are as energy efficient as possible to do this work, and that’s why we chose the Vox Apolonia for this important project.”

    Marine Bourgeois, Project Manager at Van Oord, said: “We're constantly researching and investing to bring our fleet to the next level in terms of sustainability. We have our own commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and the Vox Apolonia is the next step towards that goal."

    “It's been great to work with Peel Ports on this project. They are always open to collaborate in our initiatives to provide greener and more efficient dredging solutions. We are proud to bring our marine ingenuity in support of their goal to be net zero by 2040."

Другие новости по темам: dredging  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 August 15

17:34 ClassNK issues AiP for ammonia fuel supply system for oil tanker and container ship developed by SHI
17:19 Norvik Shipping expands its fleet with new eco-friendly Ultramax vessel
16:41 Peel Ports Group welcomes eco-friendly dredging vessel
16:29 First jacket foundation in at Zhong Neng offshore wind farm
15:52 BW Offshore announces contract extension for Abo FPSO
15:49 Central part of ice-resistant platform LSP “A” being built by USC placed in Yantar Shipyard's dock
15:17 Wallenius Wilhelmsen signs LoI for four firm and eight optional vessels
14:33 The Seaborn's second ultra-luxury expedition ship embarks on its first voyage
14:17 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 7M’2023 fell by 16% YoY
13:28 COSCO takes delivery of its second ice-class methanol-ready general cargo ship Green Kotka
13:15 Crab catching ship Vaigach of Project КСП01 built by Krasnoye Sormovo completed sea trials
12:47 Three bulk carriers robbed in Singapore Strait
12:16 Singapore maritime authorities comment on an incident with Indonesian-flagged vessel near Changi
11:23 Sanmar Shipyards delivers second electric tug for greenest tugboat fleet in the world
11:01 Russian Railways: loading of export cargo bound for Russian ports rose by 1.8% in 7M’23
10:34 Korean Gov’t launches CCS R&D project in East Sea’s Ulleung Basin
09:55 Container transportation at Far Eastern Railways increased by 30% from January to July 2023
09:20 Port of Singapore bunker sales in 7M'2023 rose by 9.7% YoY

2023 August 14

18:14 DeepOcean becomes supplier for Nordseecluster A
17:56 RF Navy to take the delivery of at least five submarines by the end of 2023 – USC head
17:35 Caspian Pipeline Consortium announces completion of scheduled work on SPM-1
17:23 OOCL launches Türkiye Spain Morocco Express (TSM)
17:12 P&O Maritime Logistics expands footprint in the Americas with Dominican Republic towage contract
16:53 Nigeria makes new headway with floating LNG as part of gas drive - S&P Global
16:40 Detachment of RF Navy's Northern Fleet put to sea in Arctic Ocean
16:31 Viking Line to launch partnership with Gotlandsbolaget – cruise service to be run under joint management
16:14 Yang Ming's H1 2023 consolidated revenues reached $2.36 billion
15:49 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Semirio with Solebay
15:27 Svitzer Australia names new Managing Director
15:18 TransContainer to build container terminal of 424,000-TEU capacity in south of Moscow Region
14:39 Shipbreaking prices hit the summer depression
14:14 Port of Singapore throughput in 7M’2023 showed a slight increase of 0.7% YoY
13:40 FESCO delivered 8 oversized mining excavators from Russia to India
13:18 Transportation secretary and officials cut ribbon at Port Houston’s Bayport Terminal expansion project
13:07 Port of Brisbane's BICT to increase its existing car parking capacity for cruise passangers
12:36 Solstad secures two contracts in Brazil for its offshore vessels
12:14 Reygar supports Purus Wind’s HST Marine fleet decarbonisation with hybrid vessel performance data
11:53 Admiralteyskie Verfi shipyard held flag-hoisting ceremony on Mekhanik Sizov, trawler of Project ST-192
11:32 Georgia Ports container volumes up 17% from June
10:27 Seacon expands presence at ABP’s Port of Garston
09:48 PTC Holding of Kazakhstan to build a 80,000-TEU container terminal in the Georgian port of Poti
09:20 Throughput of Russian seaports in 7M’2023 rose by 9.3% YoY

2023 August 13

16:19 JAMSTEC selects MOL Group companies for key roles in Arctic research vessel development and operation
15:02 Port of Tacoma wins Phoenix Award for cleanup and redevelopment project
14:33 Plunging Nigerian fuel demand shuts longstanding European arbitrage - S&P Global
13:41 A total of 2,180 trains have already run through the Port of Valencia in H1, 2023
11:17 Norge Mining and ABB to design a next-generation mine to help meet Europe’s energy transition ambitions
10:04 Konecranes to deliver 21 battery-powered and hybrid straddle carriers to APMT Barcelona to support terminal’s drive to lower emissions

2023 August 12

15:47 Safe Concordia on-hire in US Gulf
14:22 Vestas signs an agreement for the offshore wind power project in Poland
12:36 Boskalis: Environmental disaster in Yemen averted
11:08 Purus Wind and VARD selects Brunvoll as supplier of CSOV propulsion and manoeuvring packages
09:53 Panama-flagged tanker catches fire near Iranian shores, Iran state TV says

2023 August 11

18:16 Panama Canal adapts to unprecedented challenges
18:01 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:49 TDI-Brooks adds to its fleet a 75-meter DP2 research vessel
17:05 Tatarstan Republic Fleet sends its new high-speed passenger hydrofoil of Project 03830 for its first commercial voyage
16:24 USCG, agencies continue response to Western Maui Fires
15:59 Sovcomflot announces extension of the placement period for the additional issue of replacement bonds
15:34 Fire hits grain silos at French Atlantic port