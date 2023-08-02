ABS presents Seaspan Corporation and Mærsk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping with AiP for Foreship-designed ammonia-fueled container vessel

2023 August 2 16:23

ABS presents Seaspan Corporation and Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping with AiP for Foreship-designed ammonia-fueled container vessel, according to Hydrogen Central.

Classification society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) awarded Seaspan Corporation and the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping (MMMCZCS) in collaboration with Foreship an Approval in Principle (AiP) for the design of a 15,000 TEU ammonia-powered container vessel. The certificates were presented at the ABS office in Copenhagen on July 25th, 2023.

Ammonia is a promising alternative marine fuel. However, there are currently no ships capable of sailing on ammonia. In 2022, Seaspan and the MMMCZCS jointly initiated a project to better understand the challenges and opportunities of designing a large ammonia-fueled container vessel. A concept design for a 15,000 TEU container vessel was developed in close collaboration with ship designer Foreship and classification society ABS.



The project included defining the safety objective, impact of ammonia as a fuel on vessel performance, completion of a hazard identification (HAZID) qualitative risk assessment and development of the concept design. Documentation included a fuel range and endurance analysis, ammonia tank and system location assessments, general arrangement, main machinery and electrical system design, and initial vessel stability calculations.

The project is connected to the Singapore Ammonia Bunkering Feasibility Study (SABRE) consortium, focusing on developing and demonstrating an ammonia supply chain in Singapore. Phase 1 performed an end-to-end technical and commercial feasibility study of ammonia bunkering in Singapore along with a preliminary ammonia bunkering vessel design.

Phase 2 is investigating how to mature the commercial feasibility so that contractual terms across the supply chain are prepared and can be executed to establish an ammonia bunkering operation in Singapore. The 15,000 TEU vessel was designed as a potential receiver of ammonia fuel from bunker vessels currently under design and development.



Seaspan is the largest global containership lessor, primarily focused on long-term, fixed-rate leases with the world’s largest container shipping liners. As of December 31, 2022, Seaspan’s operating fleet consisted of 132 vessels with a total capacity of 1,219,080 TEU, and an additional 58 vessels under construction, increasing total fleet capacity to 1,919,080 TEU, on a fully delivered basis.



The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping (MMMCZCS) is an independent, not-for-profit research and development center established in 2020 with funding from the A.P. Moller Foundation.

Strategic Partners to the Center include: Alfa Laval, American Bureau of Shipping, A.P. Moller – Maersk, bp, Cargill, CF Industries, Equinor, DP World, Hapag-Lloyd, MAN Energy Solutions, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Mitsui, NORDEN, NYK Line, Rio Tinto, Royal Caribbean Group, Seaspan Corporation, Siemens Energy, Stolt Tankers, Sumitomo Corporation, Swire Group, Topsoe, TotalEnergies and V.Group.



ABS is a leading global provider of classification and technical advisory services to the marine and offshore industries.

Foreship is an independent ship design and engineering company which has developed an unrivalled breadth of services since its formation in 2002.