2023 July 28 17:38

Seaspan Corporation and Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping receive AiP from ABS for ammonia-fueled container vessel

Seaspan Corporation, in collaboration with the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping (MMMCZCS) and Foreship, has been granted Approval in Principle (AiP) by the classification society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for the design of a 15,000 TEU ammonia-powered container vessel. The certificates were presented at the MMMCZCS office in Copenhagen on July 28th, 2023, according to the company's release.

Recognizing the potential of ammonia as a promising alternative marine fuel, Seaspan and MMMCZCS embarked on a joint project in 2022 to explore the challenges and opportunities of designing a sizeable ammonia-fueled container vessel. The project involved close collaboration with renowned ship designer Foreship and the classification society ABS, resulting in the developing of a concept design for a 15,000 TEU container vessel. The project included defining the safety objective, the impact of ammonia as a fuel on vessel performance, completing a hazard identification qualitative risk assessment, and developing the concept design. Documentation included a fuel range and endurance analysis, ammonia tank and system location assessments, general arrangement, main machinery and electrical system design, and initial vessel stability calculations.

This groundbreaking initiative is closely linked to the Singapore Ammonia Bunkering Feasibility Study (SABRE) consortium, which aims to establish an ammonia supply chain in Singapore. Phase 1 of the study focused on a comprehensive technical and commercial feasibility analysis of ammonia bunkering in Singapore, including a preliminary design for an ammonia bunkering vessel. Phase 2 will concentrate on advancing the commercial feasibility of the project, ensuring contractual terms across the supply chain are well-prepared for establishing an ammonia bunkering operation. The 15,000 TEU vessel was designed as a potential receiver of ammonia fuel from bunker vessels currently under design and development.

A report detailing the concept design, how the ammonia safety case was developed, and outcomes from the risk assessment will be published by MMMCZCS later this year. The potential commercialization of the vessel design concept based on technology and shipyard readiness will be the focus of the next stage of this project.



Seaspan is the largest global containership lessor, primarily focused on long-term, fixed-rate leases with the world’s largest container shipping liners. As of December 31, 2022, Seaspan’s operating fleet consisted of 132 vessels with a total capacity of 1,219,080 TEU and an additional 58 vessels under construction, increasing total fleet capacity to 1,919,080 TEU on a fully delivered basis.

The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping (MMMCZCS) is an independent, not-for-profit research and development center established in 2020 with funding from the A.P. Moller Foundation.



ABS is a leading global provider of classification and technical advisory services to the marine and offshore industries.