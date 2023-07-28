2023 July 28 12:09

ABS approves pioneering ammonia-based ship HVAC refrigeration system from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries

ABS issued approval in principle to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for its new ammonia-based ship HVAC refrigeration system.

HHI developed the system in response to shipowners’ requests for refrigeration of HVAC systems using ammonia, a more eco-friendly refrigerant with a zero ozone depletion potential (ODP) and a Global Warming Potential of zero per the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers, Inc. (ASHRAE).

ABS used its marine vessel rules to conduct technical suitability reviews of the designs, materials, fire and personnel safety equipment, piping, electrical, operations tests and risk assessments.