2023 July 26 16:47

GTT receives an Approval in Principle from ClassNK for a new tank concept for transporting liquid hydrogen

GTT has received an Approval in Principle (AiP) from ClassNK, the leading classification society in Japan, for a new concept of membrane type containment system for liquefied hydrogen (LH2). As part of the energy transition towards a carbon-free future, the ability to transport hydrogen in liquefied form at -253°C is one of the technological challenges to build a reliable, efficient and competitive hydrogen supply chain.

To this end, GTT has developed a scalable containment system, which can be adapted to any size of LH2 carrier without major design modifications, as well as the cargo handling system, the design of which has been validated on the basis of ClassNK rules accompanied by a risk analysis.

An Approval in Principle (AiP) is an independent assessment of a concept within an agreed framework, confirming that the design is feasible, and no significant obstacles exist to prevent the concept from being realised.

