2023 July 26 09:19

Fixed preferential integrated tariff rates established on the Seaport of Ust-Luga – Seaport of Kaliningrad line

In view of the Decree of the Government of Russia No. 1144 of 13.07.2023, which established fixed preferential integrated rates for sea transportation of freights from the register of the nomenclature of freights approved by the Government of the Kaliningrad Region, FSUE “Rosmorport” notifies that tariff conditions for sea transportation of freights on the Seaport of Ust-Luga – Seaport of Kaliningrad line change.

According to the press release of Rosmorport, the new fixed preferential integrated rates for sea transportation of the nomenclature of freights established by the Government of Russia come into effect from July 21, 2023.

For freights of this nomenclature accepted and issued for transportation before July 21, 2023, but not shipped to a ferry/vessel for transportation on the line, tariff conditions valid until July 21, 2023 apply.

The basic tariff rates for shippers for the carriage of freights not included in the register of the nomenclature of freights for which fixed preferential integrated rates are applied, remain valid from July 21, 2023 for all five vessels of the enterprise operating on the line. Information on basic tariffs for services the carriage of freights and passengers on the Seaport of Ust-Luga – Seaport of Kaliningrad line is provided in the section “Harbour Dues and Tariffs of the North-Western Basin Branch”.

The decision to grant a fixed preferential integrated rate is made on the basis of the freight owner's application sent to the Kaliningrad Department of the North-Western Basin Branch at the address: Pyetra Vyelikogo Quay 7, Kaliningrad, Kaliningrad Region, Russia, 236006, or by e-mail mail@kld.Rosmorport.ru with supporting documents attached.

In order to receive a fixed preferential integrated rate by a cargo owner who has incurred the costs of delivering freight involving sea traffic included in the register of the nomenclature of freights approved by the resolutions of the Government of the Kaliningrad Region to (from) the Kaliningrad Region from (to) another subject of the Russian Federation after June 17, 2022, it is necessary to provide confirmation that the amount of such costs is not less than the amount specified in the column “The amount of the freight owner's costs” of Appendix No. 1 to the Rules for Granting Subsidies from the Federal Budget to Russian Organizations to reimburse the Costs of Sea Transportation of Freights to (from) the Kaliningrad Region under conditions of external sanctions for the corresponding type of freight (if necessary, including the costs of loading and unloading, rolling and rolling out of mobile equipment (self-propelled and non-self-propelled), railway shunting, packaging and other operations).

Such costs are confirmed by invoices and (or) acceptance certificates of completed works and (or) other documents confirming the amount of the freight owner's costs.

For a freight owner who has not previously participated in such freight transportation by sea - provided that no more than one month has passed from the date of his state registration as a legal entity or individual entrepreneur, confirmed by an extract from the unified state register of legal entities or the unified state register of individual entrepreneurs, until the date of granting him a fixed preferential integrated tariff rate for sea transportation of freights.

All applications, taking into account the technical limitations of the carrying capacity on the line, are satisfied in a manner that respects the priority of their submission, based on previously accepted obligations under existing agreements for the provision of preferential rates concluded with consumers of services within the framework of the procedure for the provision of preferential integrated tariff rates, approved by the FSUE “Rosmorport” order No. 459 dated 05.12.2022.

In addition, due to the inclusion of the costs of loading and unloading operations on the “vessel to warehouse or back” option, as well as the costs of securing/unpacking of the freight, in the cost of sea transportation of freights on the Seaport of Ust-Luga – Seaport of Kaliningrad line between the seaports of Kaliningrad and Big Port of St. Petersburg (optional seaport) using multifunctional vessels Sparta and Sparta II, FSUE “Rosmorport” notifies that tariffs for services for the sea transportation of freights between the specified seaports using Sparta and Sparta II vessels change from August 1, 2023.