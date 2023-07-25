2023 July 25 16:42

Four new methanol-ready vessels to be built to ABS Class for Algoma

Algoma Central Corporation (Algoma) has ordered two, methanol-ready, 37,000-DWT, ice class product tanker vessels to be built to ABS Class. This CAN$127m investment followed an order for two, new, 72,250-DWT, methanol-ready, Kamsarmax-based ocean belt self-unloading vessels that will also be built to ABS Class from Algoma, according to ABS's release.

The new product tankers will be entered on long-term time charters under Canadian flag, trading primarily from Saint John, New Brunswick, with deliveries to ports in Atlantic Canada and the U.S. East Coast.

The methanol-ready Kamsarmax vessels will support Algoma’s decarbonization efforts with the new ships designed to exceed EEDI Level III requirements and to include Tier 3 engines. The vessels are expected to be 40 percent more efficient than the ships they will replace, owing to a combination of fuel efficiency and optimized cargo lift.



