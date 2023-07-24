  • Home
  • News
  • Provaris starts tank prototype testing program for final Class Approval for the H2Neo compressed hydrogen carrier
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 July 24 14:36

    Provaris starts tank prototype testing program for final Class Approval for the H2Neo compressed hydrogen carrier

    Provaris Energy Ltd has announced the initiation of a prototype tank testing program representing a further significant step towards obtaining final Class Approval required for it’s carrier and storage solutions. Concurrently, it has forged a Technology Collaboration Agreement with Prodtex AS to jointly develop a cutting-edge tank production facility in Norway focused on constructing compressed hydrogen containment tanks.

    Provaris Norway AS (a subsidiary of Provaris Energy Ltd) has taken a significant step forward in its pursuit of hydrogen technology advancement by awarding a contract to Norwegian-based Prodtex AS for the construction and testing of a prototype hydrogen tank. The tank is designed for Provaris’ proprietary H2Neo compressed gaseous hydrogen carrier and the H2Leo floating storage solution. The agreed scope and program targets completion of prototype testing within Q1 2024, ultimately leading to the attainment of final Class Approval. Prodtex will utilize its state of the art facility in Fiska, Norway for automated steel structure production. 

    The Prototype Contract encompasses a comprehensive program that detailed (production) design, fatigue tests of multilayered welded steel plates, and construction and rigorous testing of the prototype tank. Throughout the contract SINTEF will be engaged for completion of testing in Q1 2024, and DNV and ABS will then grant Final Class approvals. Close dialogue will be maintained with select major shipbuilders during the Prototype Contract. 

    Simultaneously, Provaris and Prodtex have forged a Technology Collaboration Agreement to jointly develop an advanced, fully automated production line for constructing compressed hydrogen containment tanks. The automated production line is expected to offer significant cost advantages compared to other existing market solutions. Positioning Provaris as a front-runner in low cost hydrogen storage and distribution. 

    The innovative tank production facility aims to commence operations in mid-2025, providing hydrogen cargo tanks for Provaris’ initial fleet of H2Neo carriers and H2Leo storage unit essential for Provaris’ announced collaborations for hydrogen export projects. 

    The new production facility will also focus on tanks that will range in size from single to triple digit hydrogen storage capacity expanding Provaris’ IP and commercial ambitions into onshore static storage applications and a cash flow generating business in 2025. 

    Prodtex AS is a technology company located on the north-west coast of Norway. The company has built knowledge and expertise from design and construction of advanced ships and equipment in the shipbuilding and mechanical industry. 

    SINTEF is one of Europe's largest research institutes, with multidisciplinary expertise within technology, natural sciences and social sciences. SINTEF is an independent foundation which, since 1950, has created innovation through development and research assignments for business and the public sector at home and abroad. 

    DNV are the world’s leading classification society and a recognized advisor for the maritime industry. 

    ABS, a leading global provider of classification and technical advisory services to the marine and offshore industries, is committed to setting standards for safety and excellence in design and construction. 

    Provaris Energy is an Australian public company developing a portfolio of integrated green hydrogen projects for the regional trade of Asia and Europe. In August 2022 Provaris Norway AS was established to advance the development of hydrogen export projects from Norway and other European locations.

Другие новости по темам: hydrogen, DNV  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 July 24

18:06 Tel Aviv researchers develop green hydrogen production method with 90% efficiency
17:58 First scientific expedition of research vessel Pioner-М scheduled for autumn 2023
17:35 Throughput of Leningrad Region ports in January-June 2023 rose by 5.8% YoY
17:24 Shipowners splash out $47 billion for LNG carrier newbuilds in 18 months
17:06 New MENA Regional Presence Office in Egypt set to open by year end
16:24 Fujairah bunker fuel sales decline in June 2023
16:18 Project documentation of Port Elga project obtains environmental approval from Rosprirodnadzor
15:55 ABS commissioned HEC to carry out the study to explore the potential of advanced modern reactor technology for commercial marine propulsion
15:24 Colombo Dockyard launches hybrid ship for Misje Rederi AS
15:01 Third subsidized NSR voyage to begin in the second half of August
14:36 Provaris starts tank prototype testing program for final Class Approval for the H2Neo compressed hydrogen carrier
14:27 IBIA and GREEN MARINE sign cooperation agreement to deliver methanol bunkering training
14:00 Construction of a digital shipyard at Onezhsky Shipyard meets the schedule
13:52 Wartsila Aquarius UV takes ballast water filtration to next level with launch of ‘Manta’ filter
13:25 bp Marine to supply marine biofuels in the port of Wellington
13:05 FSB found traces of explosives on ship sailing from Turkey to Rostov-on-Don
12:44 TECO 2030 and partners to receive EUR 13.5 million Horizon Europe grant for passenger ferry project
12:13 Philippine Ports Authority records 23.18% increase in net income in H1 2023
12:02 Belarus transshipped 6 million tonnes of cargo via the ports of Russia in HI’23
11:43 Port of Oakland container volume dips 26.5% in June 2023
11:24 New port facilities of 163 million tonnes in capacity to be created in Primorye by 2030
11:12 Rotterdam Shortsea Terminals and Samskip join forces to launch first Shore Power Green initiative
10:51 NYK Bulkship to introduce NYK Group’s first wind-assisted ship-propulsion unit
10:47 Russia to resume its participation in grain deal if all principles of Russia’s involvement are acted on – Vladimir Putin
10:12 Rotterdam LNG shifts from $2,900 premium to VLSFO to $87 discount in 11 months
10:09 Digital Oilfield Conference to be held as virtual event on 1-2 November 2023
09:56 Carnival Jubilee floats out of the covered building dock at Meyer Werft
09:22 ‘Fort Peter I’, second high-speed passenger catamaran of Project 04580, left for sea trials

2023 July 23

16:23 Cyan Renewables enters European offshore wind market with SOV acquisition
15:38 MSC upgrades ScanBaltic to USA service, now calling Jacksonville weekly
14:31 Harald Nijhof appointed as CEO of ACT
13:08 PGS secures commitments for $75M term loan facility
12:49 First turbine up at Scotland’s Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm
12:07 Equinor acquires Brazilian onshore renewables company Rio Energy including selected assets
10:18 ABS approves fully autonomous ship framework for Monohakobi Technology Institute and Japan Marine Science

2023 July 22

15:11 Chinese firm to build 10,000 MT/Year synthetic methanol plant
13:26 Van Oord completes cable installation at CrossWind’s Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind park
11:21 Carnival Jubilee to leave building dock at MEYER WERFT
09:57 ABS approves fully autonomous ship framework for Monohakobi Technology Institute and Japan Marine Science

2023 July 21

18:13 MEYER WERFT hands over Silver Nova
18:01 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:52 Kalmar to supply its heavy terminal tractors to TT-Line in Australia
17:40 HII is awarded Naval surface warfare center's integrated training system contract
17:34 Alfa Laval in new partnership on energy storage
17:28 Philly Shipyard kicks off construction of subsea rock installation vessel
16:53 UAE Ministry of Infrastructure & Energy and DNV to establish maritime decarbonization centre
16:20 BIW, HII awarded Navy's contract modifications in support of Guided Missile Destroyer
15:55 Container throughput of Turkish ports in HI’2023 fell by 6.96 million TEU
15:27 Freire Shipyard signs contract to build an oceanographic research vessel for IFREMER
15:04 Vladimir Putin expects the Port of Murmansk capacity to double in five years
14:40 New passenger berth opened on Krestovsky Island in Saint-Petersburg
14:18 Capital Gas Ship Management announces the order of the two first-ever 22,000cbm LCO2 carrier newbuildings
13:45 Bollinger Shipyards delivers 54th FRC to USCG
13:29 MSC celebrates official launch of new Explora Journeys brand, accepts delivery of EXPLORA I
12:55 Vladimir Putin attended ceremony of launching first LNG production line under Arctic LNG-2 project
12:31 LNG bunker barge ‘Clean Canaveral’ completes first LNG bunkering of cargo vessel at Port Canaveral
11:23 Carbon Sink partners with Rose Cay Maritime for advanced low-carbon maritime fuel logistics
11:02 DeloPorts’ grain terminal in Novorossiysk increased its HI’2023 throughput 1.7 times, YoY
10:27 High-speed passenger catamaran Fort Kronshlot put on regular line between Saint-Petersburg and Kronshtadt
10:03 ABS Board of Directors elects John McDonald President