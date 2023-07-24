2023 July 24 14:36

Provaris starts tank prototype testing program for final Class Approval for the H2Neo compressed hydrogen carrier

Provaris Energy Ltd has announced the initiation of a prototype tank testing program representing a further significant step towards obtaining final Class Approval required for it’s carrier and storage solutions. Concurrently, it has forged a Technology Collaboration Agreement with Prodtex AS to jointly develop a cutting-edge tank production facility in Norway focused on constructing compressed hydrogen containment tanks.

Provaris Norway AS (a subsidiary of Provaris Energy Ltd) has taken a significant step forward in its pursuit of hydrogen technology advancement by awarding a contract to Norwegian-based Prodtex AS for the construction and testing of a prototype hydrogen tank. The tank is designed for Provaris’ proprietary H2Neo compressed gaseous hydrogen carrier and the H2Leo floating storage solution. The agreed scope and program targets completion of prototype testing within Q1 2024, ultimately leading to the attainment of final Class Approval. Prodtex will utilize its state of the art facility in Fiska, Norway for automated steel structure production.

The Prototype Contract encompasses a comprehensive program that detailed (production) design, fatigue tests of multilayered welded steel plates, and construction and rigorous testing of the prototype tank. Throughout the contract SINTEF will be engaged for completion of testing in Q1 2024, and DNV and ABS will then grant Final Class approvals. Close dialogue will be maintained with select major shipbuilders during the Prototype Contract.

Simultaneously, Provaris and Prodtex have forged a Technology Collaboration Agreement to jointly develop an advanced, fully automated production line for constructing compressed hydrogen containment tanks. The automated production line is expected to offer significant cost advantages compared to other existing market solutions. Positioning Provaris as a front-runner in low cost hydrogen storage and distribution.

The innovative tank production facility aims to commence operations in mid-2025, providing hydrogen cargo tanks for Provaris’ initial fleet of H2Neo carriers and H2Leo storage unit essential for Provaris’ announced collaborations for hydrogen export projects.

The new production facility will also focus on tanks that will range in size from single to triple digit hydrogen storage capacity expanding Provaris’ IP and commercial ambitions into onshore static storage applications and a cash flow generating business in 2025.

Prodtex AS is a technology company located on the north-west coast of Norway. The company has built knowledge and expertise from design and construction of advanced ships and equipment in the shipbuilding and mechanical industry.

SINTEF is one of Europe's largest research institutes, with multidisciplinary expertise within technology, natural sciences and social sciences. SINTEF is an independent foundation which, since 1950, has created innovation through development and research assignments for business and the public sector at home and abroad.

DNV are the world’s leading classification society and a recognized advisor for the maritime industry.

ABS, a leading global provider of classification and technical advisory services to the marine and offshore industries, is committed to setting standards for safety and excellence in design and construction.

Provaris Energy is an Australian public company developing a portfolio of integrated green hydrogen projects for the regional trade of Asia and Europe. In August 2022 Provaris Norway AS was established to advance the development of hydrogen export projects from Norway and other European locations.