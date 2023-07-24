2023 July 24 14:27

IBIA and GREEN MARINE sign cooperation agreement to deliver methanol bunkering training

IBIA and GREEN MARINE have signed a cooperation agreement to develop a methanol bunkering training programme, with support from the Methanol Institute, according to IBIA.

The cooperation agreement aims to provide for existing and future crew operating on bunker tankers and bunker surveyors are competent and ready for methanol bunkering on a larger scale. The plan is to commence the training in Singapore first and expanding globally in 2024.

In the first instance, IBIA and GREEN MARINE have worked together with the crew from the supplying tanker and the bunker surveyors involved in the methanol bunkering pilot in Singapore, identifying and plugging the training gaps and competency needs prior to the pilot.

The International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) represents stakeholders in discussions and negotiations with other industry associations, national and international policy makers and legislators, including IMO where IBIA has consultative NGO status. IBIA promotes the common good of the industry through education, fostering professional conduct and developing standards.



GREEN MARINE is a multi-disciplinary methanol consultancy firm, which brings world-leading expertise in methanol system design integration, newbuilding construction supervision, technical management and operations of methanol-powered ships across all market segments. Assisting shipowners, operators and shipyards in accelerating the transition to a methanol-powered maritime future. From offices in Copenhagen, Gothenburg, Geneva, Manila and Singapore, GREEN MARINE’s teams deliver innovative methanol-based maritime solutions, across the value chain.



The Methanol Institute (MI) is the global trade association for the methanol industry, representing the world’s leading producers, distributors, and technology companies. Founded in 1989 in Washington DC, MI now represents its members from five offices around world in Washington DC, Beijing, Brussels, Delhi, and Singapore.



