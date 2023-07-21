  • Home
  • News
  • DeloPorts’ grain terminal in Novorossiysk increased its HI’2023 throughput 1.7 times, YoY
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 July 21 11:02

    DeloPorts’ grain terminal in Novorossiysk increased its HI’2023 throughput 1.7 times, YoY

    KSK and NUTEP terminals (both parts of DeloPorts, the stevedoring holding of Delo Group) summed up their results in the first half of 2023, according to Delo Group.

    NUTEP container terminal handled 338.4 thousand TEU during this period, which is 16% higher than in the first half of 2022. In Q2 2023, 153.2 thousand TEU were handled, 2.5% more than in Q2 2022.

    KSK grain terminal handled 4.1 million tonnes of grain in the first half of 2023, 1.7 times more than a year earlier. At the end of Q2 2023, 2 million tonnes of grain were handled, 1.6 times the result of the same period in 2022.

    "The speed of decision-making in a dynamically changing market allowed DeloPorts’ terminals to overcome the transshipment milestones of 330,000 TEU and 4 million tonnes of grain respectively at the end of the first half of the year. We continue to modernize and develop our terminals, which, together with the efficient work of our team, allows us to increase transshipment volumes, providing our customers with consistently high-quality services," said Igor Yakovenko, DeloPorts Director General, commenting on the results of the first half of 2023.

Другие новости по темам: container throughput, Delo Group, grain  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 July 21

12:31 LNG bunker barge ‘Clean Canaveral’ completes first LNG bunkering of cargo vessel at Port Canaveral
11:23 Carbon Sink partners with Rose Cay Maritime for advanced low-carbon maritime fuel logistics
11:02 DeloPorts’ grain terminal in Novorossiysk increased its HI’2023 throughput 1.7 times, YoY
10:27 High-speed passenger catamaran Fort Kronshlot put on regular line between Saint-Petersburg and Kronshtadt
10:03 ABS Board of Directors elects John McDonald President
09:29 Sevmorzavod shipyard to commence building first ships as part of USC in autumn 2024

2023 July 20

18:14 Orizzonte Sistemi Navali signs Framework Agreement with Italian Navy
17:48 Norwegian Cruise Line announces extensive enhancements to Norwegian Joy
17:16 LNG becomes cheaper than VLSFO
17:04 Results of Russian ports in Q2’23: infographics and analytics
16:45 Panama June bunker sales drop to nine-month low
16:23 E2open Ocean Shipping Index indicates continued reduction in cross-ocean shipment transit time across all major ocean routes
15:56 IHC Dredging receives a contract to supply a third Beaver® 65 DDSP cutter suction dredger to DACINCO
15:34 Northern Delivery Bill passed by State Duma in two readings
15:07 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 29, 2023
14:36 Total throughput of China’s sea and river ports in HI’2023 climbed by 8% YoY
14:13 CNC’s nine provinces feeder service debuts at Kochi Port in Japan
14:01 Australia imposed targeted sanctions on 35 Russian entities
13:42 PD Ports invests £23m in a new dredging vessel
13:25 Kalmar to supply 18 heavy terminal tractors to TT-Line
13:00 Gazprom Neft performed Russia’s first bunkering of a seagoing ship with biofuel
12:55 World first with ABS Class green methanol powered container vessel makes maiden voyage
11:58 Port of Rotterdam total cargo throughput down 5.5% to 220.7 million tonnes in H1 2023
11:33 Rosatomflot launches programme for repair of nuclear-powered icebreakers
10:29 Torqeedo creates two dedicated business units
10:09 Cosco Shipping provides service for Bangladesh's first large-scale wind power project
10:06 Throughput of Turkish ports in HI’23 totaled 260.9 million tonnes, down 4.6% YoY
09:44 Freire Shipyard signs contract to build an oceanographic research vessel for IFREMER
09:18 Oboronlogistics’ ferries Maria and Lavrenty started transporting passengers

2023 July 19

18:07 SeaVolt launches a first of a kind solar energy test platform
18:02 Pacific Fleet’s vessels left Vladivostok for joint Russian-Chinese naval drills Sever/Vzaimodeistviye-2023
17:40 Canada port strike resumes as union members reject wage agreement
17:20 30% of global shipping fleet needs tech upgrade for CII reporting
17:03 Krasnoye Sormovo and Iran’s delegation discussed construction of ships for Transcaspian International Transport Route
16:57 HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering bags world’s largest liquid carbon dioxide carrier order
16:41 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new LNG сarriers
16:24 ONE starts a new direct service from Thailand to Hakata
15:59 Container transportation between the ports of Turkmenbashi and Alyat in HI’23 rose 2.9 times YoY
15:34 Port Houston container volumes down to 315,983 TEUs in June 2023
15:14 WinGD and Propulsion Analytics extend their collaboration to offer QUAD within WiDE
15:02 Ferry Baltiysk returns to Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line
14:40 Damen to supply Air Cavity System to Amisco for reduced emissions
14:23 MAN Energy Solutions starts developing retrofit solutions for medium-speed marine engines
14:15 Russian Railways: loading of export cargo bound for Russian ports rose by 2.4% in HI’23
13:53 Finnlines takes delivery of the first hybrid Superstar freight-passenger vessel
13:34 Kostroma Plant of Marine Equipment delivers 10th survey ship of Project 3330
13:12 Maersk enhances warehousing capability in Asia Pacific with ground-breaking of World Gateway 2 distribution center in Singapore
12:41 Fluor reaches significant milestone on LNG Canada project
12:13 Chengxi Shipyard inks deal for bulker pair with Huaxia Leasing
11:42 Mawani and Antwerp Port sign MoU to boost joint collaboration
11:23 Costa Сruises installs SpaceX’s Starlink wifi technology on its flagship Costa Toscana
10:45 Fincantieri launches the forward section of the second logistic support units Logistic Support Ship for Chantiers de l’Atlantique
10:31 Container throughput of Commercial Port of Vladivostok in HI’23 rose by 24% YoY to 429,987 TEU
10:04 Shipping line SeaLead opens a new office in Mumbai, India
09:26 Maersk opens its first own warehouse in Croatia
09:20 Port of Liepaja throughput in 6M’2023 fell by 7% Y-o-Y

2023 July 18

18:26 Maersk Tankers nominated for EY Sustainability Innovation Award with green tech business Njord
17:54 Admiralty Shipyards completed sea trials of ST-192-series refrigerator trawler Mekhanik Sizov
17:46 IMO and IAPH enhance ship-port cooperation
17:24 Regulatory Horizons Council publishes recommendations on the regulation of hydrogen fuel propulsion in maritime vessels