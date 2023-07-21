2023 July 21 11:02

DeloPorts’ grain terminal in Novorossiysk increased its HI’2023 throughput 1.7 times, YoY

KSK and NUTEP terminals (both parts of DeloPorts, the stevedoring holding of Delo Group) summed up their results in the first half of 2023, according to Delo Group.

NUTEP container terminal handled 338.4 thousand TEU during this period, which is 16% higher than in the first half of 2022. In Q2 2023, 153.2 thousand TEU were handled, 2.5% more than in Q2 2022.

KSK grain terminal handled 4.1 million tonnes of grain in the first half of 2023, 1.7 times more than a year earlier. At the end of Q2 2023, 2 million tonnes of grain were handled, 1.6 times the result of the same period in 2022.

"The speed of decision-making in a dynamically changing market allowed DeloPorts’ terminals to overcome the transshipment milestones of 330,000 TEU and 4 million tonnes of grain respectively at the end of the first half of the year. We continue to modernize and develop our terminals, which, together with the efficient work of our team, allows us to increase transshipment volumes, providing our customers with consistently high-quality services," said Igor Yakovenko, DeloPorts Director General, commenting on the results of the first half of 2023.