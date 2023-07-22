  • Home
  • News
  • ABS approves fully autonomous ship framework for Monohakobi Technology Institute and Japan Marine Science
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 July 22 09:57

    ABS approves fully autonomous ship framework for Monohakobi Technology Institute and Japan Marine Science

    The design of a pioneering, fully autonomous ship framework has received approval in principle (AIP) from ABS.

    The fully autonomous ship framework named APExS-auto (Action Planning and Execution System for full autonomous) was developed by Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK), Monohakobi Technology Institute (MTI) and Japan Marine Science Inc. (JMS) as part of the fully autonomous ship program MEGURI 2040, ABS said.

    ABS worked with MTI and JMS to review the APExS-auto framework in accordance with the ABS Requirements for Autonomous and Remote-Control Functions. The APExS-auto framework is designed using a systems engineering approach to govern berth-to-berth autonomous navigation operations. It covers the full spectrum of operations from onboard activities to supervision activities in the remote operations center.

    “ABS is leading the industry with comprehensive analysis and support of autonomous projects from pioneers like MTI and JMS. This is an exciting time for innovation and technology breakthroughs in maritime. ABS understands that autonomous systems are not stand-alone products but fully integrated with vessel infrastructure and the result of numerous advancements in a wide variety of mechanisms including sensors, imaging, connectivity, machine learning and application of systems engineering in ship design,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

    “We are grateful for the AIP of our fully autonomous ship framework APExS-auto from ABS. We have been working on the system design of autonomous ships utilizing the Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) approach, and believe that the AIP is significant in that it validates our thinking and approach in light of the framework of ABS, which has deep knowledge of the safety of complex systems, including autonomous ships, and in that it establishes a communication between us and ABS for the future practical application of the autonomous navigation system,” said Dr. Hideyuki Ando, Designing the Future of Full Autonomous Ships (DFFAS)＋Project Subdirector, Director, MTI Co., Ltd.

    “Sufficient risk assessment is essential for the development and introduction of complex systems of systems such as autonomous ships. The development of an appropriate and reasonable risk assessment framework is necessary for the social implementation of autonomous ships, and we believe that this collaboration with ABS is a milestone towards this end,” said Captain Satoru Kuwahara, DFFAS＋Project Director, JMS Executive Officer and General Manager of Marine Technical Group.

    The AIP provides a roadmap for autonomous vessels complying with the APExS-auto framework to qualify for possible ABS classification notations such as AUTONOMOUS (NAV, MNV, RO3) for navigation, maneuvering, collision detection and collision avoidance. ABS will continue to work together with MTI and JMS on their journey as they refine the framework for application on real use case vessels.

Другие новости по темам: autonomous shipping  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 July 22

15:11 Chinese firm to build 10,000 MT/Year synthetic methanol plant
13:26 Van Oord completes cable installation at CrossWind’s Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind park
11:21 Carnival Jubilee to leave building dock at MEYER WERFT
09:57 ABS approves fully autonomous ship framework for Monohakobi Technology Institute and Japan Marine Science

2023 July 21

18:13 MEYER WERFT hands over Silver Nova
18:01 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:52 Kalmar to supply its heavy terminal tractors to TT-Line in Australia
17:40 HII is awarded Naval surface warfare center's integrated training system contract
17:34 Alfa Laval in new partnership on energy storage
17:28 Philly Shipyard kicks off construction of subsea rock installation vessel
16:53 UAE Ministry of Infrastructure & Energy and DNV to establish maritime decarbonization centre
16:20 BIW, HII awarded Navy's contract modifications in support of Guided Missile Destroyer
15:55 Container throughput of Turkish ports in HI’2023 fell by 6.96 million TEU
15:27 Freire Shipyard signs contract to build an oceanographic research vessel for IFREMER
15:04 Vladimir Putin expects the Port of Murmansk capacity to double in five years
14:40 New passenger berth opened on Krestovsky Island in Saint-Petersburg
14:18 Capital Gas Ship Management announces the order of the two first-ever 22,000cbm LCO2 carrier newbuildings
13:45 Bollinger Shipyards delivers 54th FRC to USCG
13:29 MSC celebrates official launch of new Explora Journeys brand, accepts delivery of EXPLORA I
12:55 Vladimir Putin attended ceremony of launching first LNG production line under Arctic LNG-2 project
12:31 LNG bunker barge ‘Clean Canaveral’ completes first LNG bunkering of cargo vessel at Port Canaveral
11:23 Carbon Sink partners with Rose Cay Maritime for advanced low-carbon maritime fuel logistics
11:02 DeloPorts’ grain terminal in Novorossiysk increased its HI’2023 throughput 1.7 times, YoY
10:27 High-speed passenger catamaran Fort Kronshlot put on regular line between Saint-Petersburg and Kronshtadt
10:03 ABS Board of Directors elects John McDonald President
09:29 Sevmorzavod shipyard to commence building first ships as part of USC in autumn 2024

2023 July 20

18:14 Orizzonte Sistemi Navali signs Framework Agreement with Italian Navy
17:48 Norwegian Cruise Line announces extensive enhancements to Norwegian Joy
17:16 LNG becomes cheaper than VLSFO
17:04 Results of Russian ports in Q2’23: infographics and analytics
16:45 Panama June bunker sales drop to nine-month low
16:23 E2open Ocean Shipping Index indicates continued reduction in cross-ocean shipment transit time across all major ocean routes
15:56 IHC Dredging receives a contract to supply a third Beaver® 65 DDSP cutter suction dredger to DACINCO
15:34 Northern Delivery Bill passed by State Duma in two readings
15:07 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 29, 2023
14:36 Total throughput of China’s sea and river ports in HI’2023 climbed by 8% YoY
14:13 CNC’s nine provinces feeder service debuts at Kochi Port in Japan
14:01 Australia imposed targeted sanctions on 35 Russian entities
13:42 PD Ports invests £23m in a new dredging vessel
13:25 Kalmar to supply 18 heavy terminal tractors to TT-Line
13:00 Gazprom Neft performed Russia’s first bunkering of a seagoing ship with biofuel
12:55 World first with ABS Class green methanol powered container vessel makes maiden voyage
11:58 Port of Rotterdam total cargo throughput down 5.5% to 220.7 million tonnes in H1 2023
11:33 Rosatomflot launches programme for repair of nuclear-powered icebreakers
10:29 Torqeedo creates two dedicated business units
10:09 Cosco Shipping provides service for Bangladesh's first large-scale wind power project
10:06 Throughput of Turkish ports in HI’23 totaled 260.9 million tonnes, down 4.6% YoY
09:44 Freire Shipyard signs contract to build an oceanographic research vessel for IFREMER
09:18 Oboronlogistics’ ferries Maria and Lavrenty started transporting passengers

2023 July 19

18:07 SeaVolt launches a first of a kind solar energy test platform
18:02 Pacific Fleet’s vessels left Vladivostok for joint Russian-Chinese naval drills Sever/Vzaimodeistviye-2023
17:40 Canada port strike resumes as union members reject wage agreement
17:20 30% of global shipping fleet needs tech upgrade for CII reporting
17:03 Krasnoye Sormovo and Iran’s delegation discussed construction of ships for Transcaspian International Transport Route
16:57 HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering bags world’s largest liquid carbon dioxide carrier order
16:41 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new LNG сarriers
16:24 ONE starts a new direct service from Thailand to Hakata
15:59 Container transportation between the ports of Turkmenbashi and Alyat in HI’23 rose 2.9 times YoY
15:34 Port Houston container volumes down to 315,983 TEUs in June 2023
15:14 WinGD and Propulsion Analytics extend their collaboration to offer QUAD within WiDE