2023 July 20 12:55

World first with ABS Class green methanol powered container vessel makes maiden voyage

The first containership ever to sail on green methanol, a Maersk feeder vessel built to ABS Class, has embarked on its historic maiden voyage, according to ABS's release.

The milestone in the history of alternative marine fuels, follows the 32,300 dwt vessel’s first green methanol bunkering operation earlier this week.

The feeder vessel is the first of 19 dual-fuel engine vessels that can sail on green methanol on order from Maersk to ABS class. When all 19 vessels on order are deployed and have replaced older vessels they will, when operating on green methanol, generate annual CO2 emissions savings of around 2.3 million tonnes.

ABS has published guidance on Methanol as Marine Fuel, evaluating the challenges in the design and operation of methanol-fueled vessels.