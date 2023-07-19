2023 July 19 10:31

Container throughput of Commercial Port of Vladivostok in HI’23 rose by 24% YoY to 429,987 TEU

Image source: CPV

holds the lead in container throughput ranking of Russian ports

In January-June 2023, container throughput of Commercial Port of Vladivostok (CPV, a company of FESCO) rose by 24%, year-on-year, to 429.987 thousand TEU, says the stevedore.

“Commercial Port of Vladivostok follows the global trend in containerization of transportation. We are optimizing the available facilities for container handling – in 2023 we put into operation a specialized yard of 13.5 thousand square meters. The process of purchasing new equipment continues, this year alone sees the delivery of 73 units. The optimization of production processes is also of high importance – digitalization and the introduction of advanced IT solutions play a significant role, said Nikolay Yermolayev, General Director of CPV, PJSC.

According to the statement of the company, it confidently holds the lead in container throughput ranking of Russian ports. The all-Russia record has been held for three and a half years.

In 6M’23, CPV handled 90 thousand TEU more than NUTEP (338,399 TEU) which is followed by Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company (318,711 TEU).

Commercial Port of Vladivostok PAO (part of FESCO Transportation Group) is a stevedoring company operating Russia’s largest multipurpose port of the Far East. CPV specializes in handling container/general/bulk/Rо-Rо cargo. Annual throughput capacity of CPV is 5 million tonnes: general cargo / oil products, 150,000 vehicles and over 600,000 TEUs of containers. Commercial Port of Vladivostok operates 15 berths with a total length exceeding 3.2 km. In 2022, container throughput of CPV rose by 1.4%, year-on-year, to 768 thousand TEU.