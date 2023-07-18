  • Home
  • 2023 July 18 14:52

    USV AS orders first unmanned surface vessel

    USV AS has contracted Astilleros Gondán shipyard to build an unmanned surface vessel (USV), capable of significantly reducing emissions and operating expenses compared to conventional vessels utilised for subsea inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) work, according to the company's release.

    It is estimated that the USV solution can reduce CO2-emissions with more than 90 percent compared to a conventional offshore vessel when conducting subsea IMR operations.

    The JV concept development for the USV began in 2018, and has been conducted in close collaboration with clients, Salt Ship Design, technology providers, and the relevant authorities to enhance the capabilities of the USV. Maritime Robotics will deliver the system that enables autoremote control and navigation for the USV.

    The USV is 24 metres long and 7.5 metres wide. A hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system, which also includes a battery package from Seam, will allow the unmanned vessel to operate offshore for up to 30 days without charging or refuelling. It will be equipped with a work ROV that is capable of operating down to 1,500 metres water depth.

    The USV will be remotely controlled from shore – but will have many autonomous features to ensure safety and integrity of the spread. It can operate in severe weather conditions. During operations, both the USV vessel crew and ROV operators will be co-located in the same remote operating centre.

    To increase the USVs workable weather window, it is equipped with a newly developed launch and recovery system which allows for work class ROVs to be operated from relatively small vessels, such as the USV.

    In addition to the ROV, the USV will be equipped with a sizeable tool package to perform subsea operations. The USV will be capable of handling most of all subsea inspection work and a significant part of subsea intervention tasks.

    Astilleros Gondán has been contracted to build the USV on behalf of USV AS. Delivery of the USV is expected by the end of 2024. The plan is that the USV, following offshore testing, will be ready for operations in 2025.

    USV AS is a joint venture company established by DeepOcean, Solstad Offshore and Østensjø whose main purpose is to invest and own unmanned surface vessels (USVs). The company’s first USV will be ready for operations in 2025.

